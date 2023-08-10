Wiregrass Gives Back
Multi-vehicle Florida crash results in death of Ashford woman

A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County early Wednesday morning resulted in the death of an Ashford woman.
By Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County early Wednesday morning resulted in the death of an Ashford woman.

According a crash report released by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), three vehicles were traveling along State Road 273 south of Cliff Road, which itself is a few miles south of Graceville, at around 6:20 a.m. on August 9.

One vehicle, a pickup truck driven by the 59-year-old from Ashford, was going southbound while the two other vehicles involved, a sedan driven by a 57-year-old Chipley woman and a pickup truck driven by a 49-year-old Chipley woman with a child passenger, was traveling northbound.

The report states that the Ashford woman’s truck crossed the center line and entered into the northbound lane, eventually sideswiping the left front of the sedan which caused the sedan to skid off into the southbound lane before coming to a stop. The Ashford woman’s truck continued to travel southbound in the wrong lane, and crashed head on into the other truck driven by the Chipley woman.

Along with the Ashford woman being pronounced dead, the driver of the sedan was listed in serious condition following the crash, while the driver and child passenger of the other truck were listed in critical condition. Neither the Ashford woman nor the two crash victims in the other truck were wearing seatbelts or child restraints, according to the report.

Next of kin for the Ashford woman has been notified, but she along with the other victims remain anonymous due to FHP not identifying traffic wreck victims by name.

