Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

John Wayne Sutton receives 40 years for Montgomery woman’s murder

He admitted to killing 29-year-old Jenita Rose Maldonado, a Montgomery resident found dead in June 2021 near Dale County Road 20.
John Wayne Sutton booking photo
John Wayne Sutton booking photo(Dale County (AL) Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -In a plea agreement with Dale County prosecutors, John Wayne Sutton received 40 years for the murder charge he faced on Tuesday.

He admitted killing 29-year-old Jenita Rose Maldonado, a Montgomery resident found dead in June 2021 near Dale County Road 20.

Homicide investigators first believed her death to be a suicide until new information revealed someone had murdered Maldonado.

Sutton, 51, of Clio, and suspected accomplice Laura Lovequist, 28, of Ozark were charged.

She received 40 years for her guilty plea in February.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Brothers prepare for trial in Enterprise teacher murder case
Suspected killer Jason Starr wants children’s testimony barred
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Former Raiders WR, first-round pick Ruggs sentenced for deadly DUI crash
Flint River
Drowning victim identified after Bainbridge bridge jump
Three suspects have now been arrested in connection to Saturday's brawl on Montgomery's...
2 more Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects surrender to police

Latest News

4Warn Weather
Above Average Heat
A piece of art created by an Art Circle student.
Art Circle is an extracurricular option in Dothan
teacher preparing for school
Getting Back into a School Routine
With schools getting back in session in the Wiregrass, one local teacher warns not to wait to...
Getting back into a school routine