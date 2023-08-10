John Wayne Sutton receives 40 years for Montgomery woman’s murder

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -In a plea agreement with Dale County prosecutors, John Wayne Sutton received 40 years for the murder charge he faced on Tuesday.

He admitted killing 29-year-old Jenita Rose Maldonado, a Montgomery resident found dead in June 2021 near Dale County Road 20.

Homicide investigators first believed her death to be a suicide until new information revealed someone had murdered Maldonado.

Sutton, 51, of Clio, and suspected accomplice Laura Lovequist, 28, of Ozark were charged.

She received 40 years for her guilty plea in February.

