Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Hundreds of students without housing after dorm hall floods at Auburn University

Hundreds of students without housing after dorm floods at Auburn University
Hundreds of students without housing after dorm floods at Auburn University
By James Giles
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of students at Auburn University are starting their fall semester looking for somewhere to live.

The problem? Recent storms causing a campus dorm hall to close for the entire school year.

The university says they’re doing what they can for students impacted by Cambridge Residence Hall closing. They’re putting students up in hotels until August 30 to give them time to find alternative housing.

They’re providing on campus or off campus storage until September 8 and their belongings will be delivered to their new living situation.

Students will receive $5,000 to help with moving costs, plus an upgraded meal plan.

In a statement from the university they say that the issue started when they found water intrusion issues at Cambridge Hall caused by severe rainstorms. When making repairs, additional moisture concerns developed and were furthered exacerbated by significant rainfall and severe heat and humidity. Students are also getting their money back for the Cambridge Residence Hall rental fees.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
April Noris booking photo
Dothan nurse stole pain pills intended for hospice patients: Reports
A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County early Wednesday morning along State Road 273 south of...
Multi-vehicle Florida crash results in death of Ashford woman
Brothers prepare for trial in Enterprise teacher murder case
Suspected killer Jason Starr wants children’s testimony barred
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Former Raiders WR, first-round pick Ruggs sentenced for deadly DUI crash

Latest News

Local growers are urging the community to buy locally, because of the better quality of fruits...
National Farmers Market Week celebrated in Enterprise
Shoppers and sellers say buying local is all about better quality.
National Farmers Market Week celebrated in Enterprise
The University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agriculture is helping peanut farmers combat...
Peanut Field Day for farmers held in Marianna
Attorney General Steve Marshall said Leroy Upshaw was sentenced for ethics violations related...
Former Barbour Co. Sheriff sentenced to 10 years in prison
April Mae Norris is alleged to forging pain pill prescriptions in addition to stealing from her...
Dothan nurse arrested for stealing pain pills from hospice patients