Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

How many millions does Alabama leave on the table without a lottery?

The cost of not having a lottery in Alabama
The cost of not having a lottery in Alabama
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Is Alabama missing out by not betting on a lottery? We’re one of the last states to not have a lottery and even with people crossing state lines to buy tickets, it doesn’t look like the lottery will come to Alabama soon.

Senator Greg Albritton says the lack of a state run lottery means Alabama loses hundreds of millions each and every year. Tuesday’s big win was just another painful reminder for him.

“Every time something like that happens it just screams out in my mind, I told you so.”

Albritton has drafted several gambling and lottery bills over the years. He stressed the state could make money at every point in a lottery process. He says the state would have license fees for operators and that each ticket or bet would be taxed.

“We would get money from the development of those buildings that are there and the tax money that is there. Plus the winnings would be coming in as far as income tax.”

Add all that up, and Senator Albritton says the lottery could earn Alabama close to a $1,000,000,000 a year.

“We are going to be looking at somewhere just shy of $1,000,000,000 every year, in the coffers of the state. I think that is significant.”

Any lottery would require the state to rewrite its constitution.

“We have this surrounding us now. I think the population of Alabama wants the opportunity.”

Senator Albritton says the senate has passed at least two lottery bills but they have not come up for vote in the House. Right now Alabama is one of only five states that does not have a lottery.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
Brothers prepare for trial in Enterprise teacher murder case
Suspected killer Jason Starr wants children’s testimony barred
Former Las Vegas Raiders player Henry Ruggs appears in court Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Las...
Former Raiders WR, first-round pick Ruggs sentenced for deadly DUI crash
Flint River
Drowning victim identified after Bainbridge bridge jump
Three suspects have now been arrested in connection to Saturday's brawl on Montgomery's...
2 more Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects surrender to police

Latest News

April Noris booking photo
Dothan nurse stole pain pills intended for hospice patients: Reports
After-school art classes in Dothan
After-school art classes in Dothan
Color The Weather 08-10-23
Color The Weather 08-10-23
The Geneva Police Department and citizens of the city met during a town hall called by city...
Geneva residents complain of issues with police department
Color The Weather 08-10-23
Color The Weather 08-10-23