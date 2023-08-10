Wiregrass Gives Back
Getting Back into a School Routine

With schools getting back in session in the Wiregrass, one local teacher warns not to wait to get started on the new school schedule.
By Makyla Simmons
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Schools across the Wiregrass will start between tomorrow and Monday. With summer coming to an end, teachers are urging parents to take a few steps extra to better prepare their children for the school year.

If you have a few more days of preparing, one Wiregrass teacher warns, do not wait to get started on the new school schedule.

Dr. Alexcia Moore-Thompson says in her experience, the sooner kids get used to their new routines, and back in learning mode the better.

“If you haven’t read all summer let’s read a book, you know let’s do a couple of flash cards. There are so many games and so many apps things online that you don’t have to create anything. If You have a cellphone, you can do academic drills,” Dr. Thompson said.

Dr. Thompson this year, along with others at Beverlye Intermediate School, is inputting a new curriculum that will better help students.

Dr. Thompson says learning can be more creative, and making it a game can be fun for the whole family.

