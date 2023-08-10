George Washington Carver Interpretive Museum encouraging new membership

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The George Washington Carver Interpretive Museum is trying to strengthen their number of members by hosting a membership drive.

Starting out, they initially had 36 members, but now it has increased 72%, according to Latasha Hyatt.

G.W. Carver Museum highlights African-American history and culture while allowing space and opportunity for community engagement. This museum hosted a plethora of art after-school programs and conversation pieces for the older crowd.

They would like to get more community involvement to continue helping the area.

“You can be a part of this, we are trying to grow and elevate the museum. So we want members to come to us and see how we can be a benefit to you and others,” Hyatt said.

Hyatt wants to expose the community to new things that are helpful and beneficial. Hyatt also expressed they are gearing up for November because that’s when the fun begins.

“We want to be a hub so that people can meet. We want to be a hub for the African-American community and all the communities,” Hyatt said.

Shoo Cosmetics partnered up with the G.W. Carver Interpretive Museum to increase membership. By doing so, that includes incentives such as percentages off when purchasing tickets to events, and a one-year individual membership.

Hyatt expresses she likes to listen to the community, if you have any ideas you can go to their website and reach out to them.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.