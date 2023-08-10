Geneva councilman hosts town hall to discuss issues with the police

GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva Police Department and citizens of the city met during a town hall called by city councilman Rufus Lee on Tuesday night to discuss complaints from citizens who feel they have been singled out and racially profiled by the local police.

For many of the citizens, they viewed one of the biggest issues to be a lack of respect for residents by Geneva Police. Those comments were heard during the town hall meeting, with Councilman Lee saying that trust between the police and citizens needed to be restored, but that he is hopeful about the future of relations between police and residents.

“I feel like we accomplished something in that the citizens had the opportunity to air their grievances out and to express themselves,” Lee said at the end of the meeting on Tuesday.

While Lee expressed optimism for the mending of the relationship between local law enforcement and the citizens of Geneva, others in attendance did not share in those same sentiments, leaving the meeting feeling that their pleas for better treatment fell on deaf ears.

“I think the citizens did not get the answers they wanted tonight,” said James Ruttlen, the president of the Geneva County branch of the NAACP. Ruttlen also said he fears it may take a while to see any real change in the city.

Police Chief Pepper Mock, who was in attendance at the meeting along with other members of the Geneva Police Department, assured that any complaints given to them are thoroughly investigated and taken seriously.

“If I get a complaint on an officer, I check into it immediately,” Mock said. He also encouraged people to bring those complaints forward to get to the root of any issues.

Mock and Lee both agreed during the meeting that communication is the solution for the issues raised, and the hope is there for improvement in the relationship between police and citizens.

The Geneva County branch of the NAACP, who attended the meeting and during so claimed 6 complaints reported to them involving police, released a statement through their Legal Redress Chairperson Phyllis A. Sikes:

Concerning the town hall meeting for the Geneva City District 1, the Geneva County NAACP has not officially gotten involved with the issues of Geneva City District 1. NAACP was present last evening as observers, and therefore have no comment at this time.

