Fuel spill contained following single-vehicle crash in Jackson County

A spill has been contained after a wreck caused over 1,000 gallons of fuel dumped onto a Florida highway in Jackson County.
By Jacklynn Lambert
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - Crews were finally able to finish a long clean up effort after a large fuel spill caused by an semi-tanker that overturned from a single-vehicle crash in Jackson County on Tuesday.

According to information released by the Jackson County Board of County Commissioners, the accident occurred on Blueberry Drive just south of Sneads. The driver of the semi-tanker, a 47-year-old resident of Ashford, was injured in the crash and received medical attention, with an update saying it is believed they will be okay.

The spill, meanwhile, dumped what is estimated to be around 1,500 gallons of fuel. Thanks to a joint effort by Jackson County Fire Rescue and the Bay County Emergency Services’ HAZMAT team, the spill was able to be contained and the tanker was safely removed from the crash site.

The time length of the spill clean up and removal of the tanker was said to be directly due to how volatile gasoline can be, and crews had to act safely and strategically in containing it.

The Jackson County Fire Rescue Operations Chief Keith Maddox said that although it was a long process, they were able to get it done successfully because of the joint effort with Bay County HAZMAT.

