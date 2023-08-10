Former Barbour County Sheriff sentenced for ethics crimes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Barbour County Sheriff Leroy Upshaw will serve time in the Alabama Department of Corrections for using his office for personal gain, and in doing so violating Alabama’s Ethics laws.

In a release from the office of Attorney General Steve Marshall, it was announced Thursday that the 52-year-old from Eufaula was sentenced to 10 years, with that split to a 3 year sentence that Upshaw will serve in Barbour County Community Corrections. In addition, Upshaw will pay a $30,000 fine for his crimes.

The former sheriff pleaded guilty to Ethics charges on June 27, more than two years after a Barbour County Grand Jury returned an indictment against Upshaw in March 2021 following an investigation by the Attorney General’s Special Prosecutions Division.

The charges against Upshaw stem from his time serving the people of Barbour County from January 2007 to January 2019. During that time, according to investigative findings by the Special Prosecutions Division, Upshaw stole $32,135.85 of Sheriff’s Office funds meant for law enforcement purposes and the care of inmates. He did this by way of either writing checks to himself or having a subordinate write checks to him.

Despite the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts finding Upshaw liable for at least $29,000 and ordering him to repay the funds, Upshaw used another $29,000 of Sheriff’s Office funds to repay this state-ordered liability. The theft of money from the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office and cover-up that followed became the biggest basis that led to Upshaw’s conviction for ethics violations.

In addition to the Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts, Attorney General Marshall thanked Special Agents of his Special Prosecutions division and Assistant Attorneys General Jasper B. Roberts, Jr., James R. Houts and Nathan W. Mays for helping with uncovering the facts of the case and prosecuting Upshaw.

