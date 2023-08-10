Wiregrass Gives Back
Dothan nurse stole pain pills intended for hospice patients: Reports

She was wanted on the charges for more than two years until her arrest this week.
April Noris booking photo
April Noris booking photo(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Law enforcement officers arrested a nurse this week, more than two years after indictments charged her with forging pain pill prescriptions.

In April 2020 April Marie Norris, who worked in Dothan, picked up from a pharmacy Oxycodone intended for her hospice patients but kept them for her use, those indictments allege.

Dothan Police said they investigated, and the district attorney’s office presented findings to the grand jury that brought eight charges against Norris.

The Alabama Board of Nursing website shows her RN license is valid as of Thursday, and records do not reveal why it took two years to take Norris into custody following the indictments.

The Houston County Jail released her on a $2400 cash bond on Tuesday, according to its docket that lists Pansey, Alabama as Norris’ hometown.

