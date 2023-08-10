Dothan experiencing labor shortages

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says there are 9.8 million job openings right now in America.

Even as we are in the end stages of the pandemic, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, most people now prefer to work from home, playing a big factor in workplace preference.

Remote jobs have become popular, and now local businesses now find themselves competing with them.

“We are now competing with people all over the country. During pre covid, we weren’t. So, in any industry, you can not allow your workers to work from home, such as plant workers, retail all of those,” Katie Saliba said.

Katie Saliba, who works in sales at Personnel Resources, emphasizes the need for employers with good attitudes, and the will to work. Saliba is also seeing a trend of accounting positions open.

Saliba mentioned the need for service industry workers and skilled laborers. Those include retail associates, restaurants, machine operators, and welders.

“But a quick search, even on indeed within thirty miles of Dothan, 4100 jobs are open,” Katie Saliba said.

With labor shortages happening now, it’s the best time to climb the ladder and get into the workforce since there is a shortage of workers.

To start your career you can head to the Partner With Experts website by clicking here.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.