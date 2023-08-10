Wiregrass Gives Back
Art Circle is an extracurricular option in Dothan

A piece of art created by an Art Circle student.
A piece of art created by an Art Circle student.(Sharon Lewis-Saliba)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The start of school means the start of extracurricular activities and art is another option for students to take advantage of.

The Art Circle is an after-school program that allows students ages six to 18 to work with varying mediums to create art. Those include paint, clay and fabric.

Classes are every Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. To 2:30 p.m. And 4:30 p.m. To 5:30 p.m.

There’s a class offered from 10:00 a.m. To 11:30 a.m. For homeschooled students as well.

The instructor, Sharon Lewis-Saliba, says that art as an extracurricular is an outlet for all students to explore their creativity.

“There are some kids who just have that art brain and they need to express themselves,” Lewis-Saliba said.

“They need to be just as active and learning new things as an athlete would and I always tell parents too that an athlete needs to be creative, and an artist needs to be physical.”

Each class holds 12 students and spots are still available.

Even though the classes have different ages learning together, Lewis- Saliba says activities gear to different skill levels. Art circle classes are happening now until November.

It is $80.00 to sign up for four classes.

To sign up, visit the Dothan Leisure Services website and make an account. The Art Circle can be found in the fall program guide.

The class is held at the Forever Wild Clubhouse.

