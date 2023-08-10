Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

ADOC: T-shirt cannon used in prison contraband scheme at Limestone Correctional Facility

Two individuals arrested for trespassing near Limestone Detention Center with t-shirt cannon
Two individuals arrested for trespassing near Limestone Detention Center with t-shirt cannon(ADOC)
By Javon Williams
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Two people were arrested near the Limestone Correctional Facility for trespassing late Wednesday night.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, a vehicle was reported near Nick Davis Road. When officials responded, the vehicle fled the scene and started a pursuit, ending in a nearby neighborhood cul-de-sac.

The two individuals, now identified as Alvin Andrews and Ladarius McDade, were arrested, According to officials, McDade had been released from Bullock Correctional Facility in February.

Alvin Andrews (left) and Ladarius McDade (right)
Alvin Andrews (left) and Ladarius McDade (right)(LCSO)

During a search of the pursuit path, agents located a blue duffle bag and a t-shirt cannon. The bad contained two cylinder-shaped packages wrapped in black tape, a night-vision monocular and an extra C02 cartridge.

Both individuals were transported to the Limestone County Detention Center where they were both charged with promoting prison contraband, trespassing about prisons, and attempting to elude.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

April Noris booking photo
Dothan nurse stole pain pills intended for hospice patients: Reports
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges
A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County early Wednesday morning along State Road 273 south of...
Multi-vehicle Florida crash results in death of Ashford woman
Three suspects have now been arrested in connection to Saturday's brawl on Montgomery's...
2 more Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects surrender to police
Brothers prepare for trial in Enterprise teacher murder case
Suspected killer Jason Starr wants children’s testimony barred

Latest News

The Harbor stands tall in Dothan, not just the building, but the message emulating from inside.
The Harbor gives back to the Wiregrass
Alabama State Trooper Kendra McKinney says all drivers should use extra caution near school...
ALEA Senior State Trooper gives back to school driving tips for teenagers
Alabama State Trooper Kendra McKinney says all drivers should use extra caution near school...
New teen drivers more likely near schools, during peak times
The University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agriculture is helping peanut farmers combat...
Recent weather conditions discussed at annual Peanut Field Day
Houston County Circuit Judge Maurice J. “John-John” Steensland, in his temporary restraining...
Judge orders pastor out of Dothan church, but attorney promises “truth will come out”