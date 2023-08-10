Above Average Heat

Wiregrass Gives Back
From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT
SYNOPSIS - Hot and muggy conditions will hold steady again for our Thursday as temperatures reach the upper 90s. Feel-like temperatures for the next three or four days will reach the triple digits, which is normal this time of year. A round of showers and storms will come through Friday, pushing temperatures back down to the 80s for those that get the rain. Isolated PM showers will stick around for the weekend with highs reaching the middle to upper 90s.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, stray showers. High near 98°. Winds WSW 10-15 mph 10%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 79°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. High near 96°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 60%

EXTENDED

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 76° High: 98° 30%

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 97° 30%

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 77° High: 97° 30%

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 78° High: 96° 30%

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 77° High: 96° 30%

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low: 77° High: 97° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY- Moderate Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 2 Feet

