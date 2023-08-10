Wiregrass Gives Back
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Abbeville Yellowjackets

The Yellowjackets are moving in a new direction this football season and hope the change will pay off sooner than later.
By Riley Jordan
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Abbeville Yellowjackets have been working hard and are looking for a playoff run in the 2023 season.

The Yellowjackets had a stellar playoff run and season in 2020 as they made it to the state championship but have not been able to replicate that success in the past few seasons.

Head coach LaBrian Stewart thinks he has found the key that will bring back that team success: player led team leadership.

Stewart has worked hard to build a council of his most exemplary players, and they have worked at least 40 hours of service in the community.

“Biggest thing as far as expectations is last summer, we started working on our core, which is our leadership council. That’s our whole thing, when the players lead the players, it changes the culture. That’s my expectation, to have better leadership and I really feel like we are heading in that direction.”

The Yellowjackets will begin their season at home against Beulah on August 25th.

