Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Abbeville Yellowjackets

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Abbeville Yellowjackets have been working hard and are looking for a playoff run in the 2023 season.

The Yellowjackets had a stellar playoff run and season in 2020 as they made it to the state championship but have not been able to replicate that success in the past few seasons.

Head coach LaBrian Stewart thinks he has found the key that will bring back that team success: player led team leadership.

Stewart has worked hard to build a council of his most exemplary players, and they have worked at least 40 hours of service in the community.

“Biggest thing as far as expectations is last summer, we started working on our core, which is our leadership council. That’s our whole thing, when the players lead the players, it changes the culture. That’s my expectation, to have better leadership and I really feel like we are heading in that direction.”

The Yellowjackets will begin their season at home against Beulah on August 25th.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.