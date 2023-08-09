From Wicksburg to Tuscaloosa: They journey of JUCO POTY Kade Snell

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- It’s been a crazy journey for Wicksburg alum Kade Snell

“Everything happens for a reason. I’m a firm believer on that.”

Multiple times, he’s fallen short of capturing a championship.

It was 2020 in Wicksburg when: “We come off with a really hot start. I mean, we’re 13-1 on the year, and I was looking at my teammates, and I was like, man, you know, this is the year like we got a chance to do this, just knowing that we could have brought a state championship back here. You know, first time I think ever and bringing it back to Wicksburg would have been would have been great, but obviously that wasn’t meant to be.”

The COVID-19 pandemic ended the panthers and Snell’s senior season.

He then took his talents to the Plains where he would look to pitch for the Tigers…

“I thought you know, Auburn being my dream school. That was the place that was the place I wanted to go it was the place I was at, and I thought I made it whenever I showed up on campus but really and truly it just started. I’m not going to shy away from it. I got cut.”

Snell thought his baseball career was over until: “I got the call from Mackey it was kind of up to me, he wanted me to do you know, hitting and pitching which I was all for.”

Snell was headed back home to play for Wallace-Dothan, a junior college.

“I couldn’t be more appreciative of Wallace and Wicksburg and, you know, this whole community they’ve always supported me, and you know, even though it’s been a bumpy ride.”

In his freshman season, he threw a perfect game.

His sophomore year he won ACCC player and pitcher of the year, NJCAA DI First-team All-American and the ASWA Community College Athlete of the Year for the state to name a few.

Capped off by winning the National Junior College Player of the Year.

Even with all those accolades, Snell and the Govs fell short of the ultimate goal.

“I wish we could have won the big one. I mean, we had a chance to do it two years in a row and we never we never got it done.”

Now the former Tiger and Gov takes his talent across the state to Tuscaloosa.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business and it’s just baseball. That’s really what it comes down to.”

He’s looking to capture what’s been eluding him the past few years…

“My freshman year here we didn’t get a chance to get a ring sophomore year here didn’t get a chance to get a ring so it’s coming, and I can’t wait to fulfill that dream at Alabama. Roll Tide and Go Govs.”

