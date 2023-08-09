Traffic stop of ‘homemade vehicle’ leads to arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, FL. (WTVY) - A Jackson County traffic stop led to the arrest of a wanted felon.

Around 8 p.m. Tuesday, a JCSO deputy attempted to pull over a “homemade vehicle.” According to a press release, the vehicle had no tag or headlights, only LED rope lights on the front.

The driver sped away before getting out and fleeing on foot. He was identified as Josh Patrick, who had two felony warrants in Jackson County, one in Calhoun County and was driving with a suspended license.

A JCSO deputy attempted to pull over a "homemade vehicle" (Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

The K-9 Team responded to the area where Patrick fled and located him shortly after.

Patrick was arrested on his felony warrants and is being charged with Driving While License Suspended or Revoked and Fleeing and Eluding Law Enforcement While Lights and Sirens are Activated.

