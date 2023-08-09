Texas man sentenced for bank fraud, identity theft crimes in Troy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Texas man will spend the next nearly four years in prison after being sentenced on Tuesday for his role in bank fraud and identity theft crimes in Troy back in 2021.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 41-year-old John Eugene Dibello of Pasadena, Texas will serve 43 months for conspiracy to commit mail and bank fraud and aggravated identity theft, with the judge also ordering Dibello to serve three years of supervised released following his prison term.

According to his plea agreement and court records, Dibello and 30-year-old Taelor Amie Owens of Houston, Texas traveled to Alabama to visit Owens’ family. While in Troy, the two broke into several mailboxes and stole mail containing checks and identity information, and used those to acquire cash and pocket the proceeds.

Investigators later located Dibello and Owens at a hotel in Pike County, and inside their room they found a post office arrow key (a universal key used by USPS postal workers to access mail units), fake identities for both individuals, as well as more stolen mail from Texas.

Both Dibello and Owens pleaded guilty to similar conspiracy and aggravated identity theft offenses on May 25, 2023, with Owens’ sentencing scheduled for September 28, where she faces no less than two years and up to 30 years in prison for her role in the crimes.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.