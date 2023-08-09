Suspected killer Jason Starr wants children’s testimony barred

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) -Suspected of plotting his former wife’s murder, Jason Starr asks that a federal judge disallow specific evidence from his upcoming murder-for-hire trial, including testimony of his children concerning their beliefs regarding Starr’s guilt and character.

In a bizarre South Alabama case, prosecutors claim that Starr and his brother hatched a plan to kill Sara Starr, an Enterprise school teacher.

Related: Enterprise area man hired someone to kill his wife

In his motion filed Tuesday, attorney James W. Parkman III objected to the couple’s four children taking the stand to express their opinions.

He also insists that jurors in next month’s trial not hear about the Coffee County sex abuse case Starr faces and has lingered since 2018.

He also seeks to bar testimony from a woman who worked at an attorney firm that represented Starr in his divorce.

Prosecutors say they have a witness who would testify that Starr said he had someone who would “take care of” his problematic spouse.

A federal jury indicted Jason and Darin Starr in 2021 on charges they plotted to kill the 38-year-old Harrand Creek Elementary teacher, with Darin shooting her as she returned to class following Thanksgiving break in 2017.

The couple’s divorce had been messy and a judge ordered Jason to pay $2550 a month in spousal and child support only a few days before Sara Starr died.

Prosecutors say to snuff out her life, he rewarded Darin Starr with several thousand dollars and gave him a Triumph motorcycle.

Related: Here is what prosecutor claim Jason Starr paid for his wife to die

Neither Starr nor Parkman have responded publicly to the charges.

A judge will rule on their motion to censure testimony ahead of the Starr brothers’ trial that begins on September 11.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.