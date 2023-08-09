Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Shooting in suburban Chicago home kills 4, including the suspected aggressor; 1 wounded

FILE - A fourth woman who had called police was transported to a hospital with serious...
FILE - A fourth woman who had called police was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, the McHenry County (Ill.) Sheriff’s Office said.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (AP) — A shooting inside a suburban Chicago home killed three family members, all female, as well as the man believed to be the aggressor, police said. A fourth female victim was seriously wounded.

Officers were called to a home in unincorporated Crystal Lake shortly before 4 a.m. on a “report of a single household member shooting their relatives,” Deputy Tim Creighton of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office said during a news briefing.

Three family members were found dead in the home, Creighton said.

“One person believed to be the aggressor was also transported to a local hospital in serious condition and was later pronounced deceased,” he said.

A fourth female who had called police was transported to a hospital with serious injuries, Creighton said, adding that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately release information on the injuries sustained or the type of weapon used.

“They’re all household members,” said Michael Muraski, chief of patrol operations for the sheriff’s office. He said officers had not been called to the home in the past.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Investigator tracked Lindsay as husband confronts her lover: Report
Swearing in ceremony for Gov. Kay Ivey’s Inauguration Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Montgomery,...
WATCH: Governor Ivey’s broadband announcement in Dothan
Deputies escort suspected thief Jesse Ryan Taylor into the Houston County Courthouse June 20,...
Blogger posted sensitive police information to news website: Investigator
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
A Tuesday morning crash, involving an Ashford man, resulted in hundreds of gallons of fuel to...
Ashford man involved in Florida highway fuel spill

Latest News

Flint River
Drowning victim identified after Bainbridge bridge jump
Wally then hops around the space, jumping as high as one of the officers standing near it.
Hopping wallaby leads deputies on chase after escaping captivity
A tour bus passes a picket sign outside Paramount studios on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Los...
Hollywood strike matches the 100-day mark of the last writers’ strike in 2007-2008
President Joe Biden greets Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, center, along with Sen. Ben Ray Lujan,...
Biden claims his econ policies are reviving manufacturing, making his case at a wind farm plant
Jordan Andrew Thomas, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, escaped from Staton...
Search continues for convicted murdered who escaped from Alabama prison