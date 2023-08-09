Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Several EMS personnel injured after falling 15-20 feet in porch collapse

Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries.
By Brandon Robinson and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/Gray News) – Several first responders in Kentucky were injured while responding to a medical call Tuesday morning.

As a team of EMS workers was taking a patient out of a home, officials told WYMT the porch and steps in front of the house collapsed.

The four first responders and the patient reportedly fell between 15 and 20 feet.

Officials said the EMS workers were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The patient wasn’t injured but was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

It is unclear what caused the porch to collapse.

Copyright 2023 WYMT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Investigator tracked Lindsay as husband confronts her lover: Report
Swearing in ceremony for Gov. Kay Ivey’s Inauguration Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Montgomery,...
WATCH: Governor Ivey’s broadband announcement in Dothan
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
A Tuesday morning crash, involving an Ashford man, resulted in hundreds of gallons of fuel to...
Ashford man involved in Florida highway fuel spill
Deputies escort suspected thief Jesse Ryan Taylor into the Houston County Courthouse June 20,...
Blogger posted sensitive police information to news website: Investigator

Latest News

Zoom is the company that powered the remote work revolution during the pandemic. (Source:...
Zoom orders some employees back to the office
FILE - Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left, talks with chair umpire Jake Garner of the U.S. as he...
The US Open is adding video review for double bounces. It’s a first for Grand Slam tennis
Zoom clarified in a blog post on Monday that it “will not use audio, video, or chat customer...
Zoom says it isn’t training AI on calls without consent. But other data is fair game
Video shows fires in Maui on Wednesday, driven by winds from Hurricane Dora. (Source: Clint...
Drone video: Wildfires in Hawaii
State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building...
Construction worker dies after electric shock, falling off roof