Search continues for convicted murdered who escaped from Alabama prison

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The search continues days after an inmate serving a life sentence for murder escaped from Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

ADOC reported Jordan Andrew Thomas’ escape at approximately 11 a.m. Monday The 30-year-old is 5′8″ and approximately 120 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing brown pants and a brown shirt.

Thomas was first convicted for the Oct. 2012 death of Dennis Johnson in 2014 and sentenced to 75 years in prison. The two were involved in an ongoing dispute before the murder and Thomas shot Johnson while he was sitting on his friend’s porch. The conviction was later thrown out on appeal, but a retrial five years later returned a guilty verdict and an life sentence.

Anyone who knows the location of Jordan Thomas should call 911 or (800) 831-8825 immediately.

Thomas has multiple scars and tattoos, including a very distinct “I-65″ sign on his neck, as seen in this previous arrest mug shot.

ADOC lists other scars/tattoos as: CTNK Murkgomery, I-65, CTck M$B, VL, Louis Vuitton, The Sky is the limit, CTST Bugs bunny with gun, Aint no fun, LTSH MurkGomery, Trap life, 5 dot dice, RTSH crown, names, CTBK Still Bout Whatever, CTFA Rockstar Lifestyle, broken 6pt star, 5 dot di.

File mug shot of Jordan Thomas (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)

