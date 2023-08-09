Wiregrass Gives Back
More Heat Ahead

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Intense heat returns Thursday with high temperatures reaching the upper 90s. We’ll hit the middle 90s Friday before scattered showers and thunderstorms offer some afternoon relief. The weekend and next week look hot and humid as highs average in the middle 90s with daily chances for pop-up isolated showers and thunderstorms.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 77°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a few stray showers and thundershowers. High near 98°. Winds W-SW at 10-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 79°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 79° High: 96° 60%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 97° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 97° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 96° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 95° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY– Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil. We are tracking a couple tropical waves in the Atlantic, but development is not expected.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

