Lindsay Shiver freed after posting bond

Lindsay Shiver, who is accused of conspiring with two Bahamian men to kill her husband, is out of jail after posting a $100,000 bond on Wednesday.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASSAU, Bahamas (WTVY) - Lindsay Shiver, the Dothan pageant queen charged in an alleged murder-for-hire plot, walked out of a Bahamas jail on Wednesday.

Nearly three weeks following her arrest, Shiver posted a $100,000 bond but will remain in the Bahamas, where an ankle monitor will track her movements.

Shiver’s alleged co-conspirators, Terrance Adrian Bethel, 28, and Farron Newbold Jr., 29, were previously released on $20,000.

Shiver is charged with plotting the murder of her husband, South Georgia businessman Robert Shiver, after police say she began an affair with Bethel.

Robert filed for divorce in April, and his estranged wife filed counter-claims, court records revealed.

In 2005, Lindsay Shiver was crowned Miss Houston County and finished second runner-up in the Miss National Peanut Festival pageant.

She attended Houston Academy and met Robert Shiver at Auburn University, where he played football as a deep snapper.

