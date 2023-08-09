Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Hot & Humid Days Ahead

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Storm Center:
4Warn Weather
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A few showers will be around this afternoon as temperatures heat up to the middle 90s. Feel-like temperatures will again reach dangerous levels with a heat index around 112, especially in the panhandle. We turn a bit drier for Thursday with scattered showers back on Friday. The weekend will feature middle 90s with isolated PM showers.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, a few PM showers. High near 97°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 77°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 98°. Winds SW 10-15 mph 10%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. Low: 79° High: 97° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

SUN: Partly sunny, isolated showers and storms. Low: 77° High: 97° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 77° High: 97° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 78° High: 96° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 1 ft or less

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Investigator tracked Lindsay as husband confronts her lover: Report
Swearing in ceremony for Gov. Kay Ivey’s Inauguration Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Montgomery,...
WATCH: Governor Ivey’s broadband announcement in Dothan
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl
A Tuesday morning crash, involving an Ashford man, resulted in hundreds of gallons of fuel to...
Ashford man involved in Florida highway fuel spill
Deputies escort suspected thief Jesse Ryan Taylor into the Houston County Courthouse June 20,...
Blogger posted sensitive police information to news website: Investigator

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Tuesday, August 8, 2023
4Warn Weather
Hot Stretch Continues
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher Weathercast Tuesday, August 8, 2023
Zach Hatcher
Dangerous Heat, Then Storms