Hot & Humid Days Ahead

SYNOPSIS – A few showers will be around this afternoon as temperatures heat up to the middle 90s. Feel-like temperatures will again reach dangerous levels with a heat index around 112, especially in the panhandle. We turn a bit drier for Thursday with scattered showers back on Friday. The weekend will feature middle 90s with isolated PM showers.

TODAY - Partly cloudy, a few PM showers. High near 97°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT - Mostly clear. Low near 77°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 5%

TOMORROW - Partly cloudy, a stray shower. High near 98°. Winds SW 10-15 mph 10%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and storms. Low: 79° High: 97° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

SUN: Partly sunny, isolated showers and storms. Low: 77° High: 97° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 77° High: 97° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 78° High: 96° 30%

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY- Light Chop On Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 5-10 kts. Seas 1 ft or less

