Hartselle man charged for allegedly trying to run over family member with lawn mower

Phillip Glenn Brennan mugshot(Morgan County Sheriff's Office)
By Kate Norum
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man in Morgan County has been arrested after allegedly trying to run over a family member with a lawn mower.

According to Morgan County deputies, the incident happened on Aug. 7 following a 911 call from a home alarm system.

Upon arrival, deputies found a female with visible marks on her, as well as, grass stains on her clothes, leaves in her hair, and complaining of injuries. Deputies say they informed that a family member became physically violent with the female, hitting her with a shovel, trying to run over her feet with a push mower, and dragging the victim across the yard behind a riding lawn mower.

Phillip Glenn Brennan, 29, of Hartselle was located at the scene by deputies. He was charged with Elder Abuse and Neglect and Domestic Violence.

Brennan was booked in the Morgan County Jail. His bond is set at $20,300.00.

