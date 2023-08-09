Wiregrass Gives Back
Drowning victim identified after Bainbridge bridge jump

The search for the man started around 8:42 pm on Tuesday and ended at 12 a.m. on Wednesday before resuming later Wednesday morning.
By Lenah Allen and Seth Feiner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The body of a newly identified man has been recovered from the Flint River, according to Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS). They believe it to be the same man seen jumping off a Bainbridge bridge in a Facebook video.

Crews found the body of Luther Johnson of Bainbridge around 9:54 a.m. on Wednesday in the same area he jumped near Cheney Griffin Park.

BPS is investigating the incident and the video being taken. Confirmed charges related to the incident have not been confirmed.

The search started at around 8:42 pm on Tuesday and ended at 12 a.m. on Wednesday before resuming later Wednesday morning.

Any additional charges or the identity of the victim have yet to be released.

WALB is currently working to get the video and more details on the incident. Tune into WALB News 10 at 5 and 6 for more on this story.

