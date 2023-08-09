Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

ACLU files lawsuit against ADPH over de facto ban on birth centers

Many are working to make healthcare more accessible, but newly established birthing centers around Alabama are now in jeopardy.
By Julia Avant
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama has the highest infant mortality rate in the nation.

Recent data shows, on average, 36 mothers die out of every 1,000.

The majority of them are minorities in rural communities.

“Alabama’s death rate is so high because state leaders have repeatedly proved that reproductive healthcare in Alabama is not a priority,” said Alabama ACLU Executive Director JaTaune Bosby Gilchrist.

Many are working to make healthcare more accessible, but newly established birthing centers around the state are now in jeopardy.

There are three centers that currently offer services from at-home births to prenatal care, but the Alabama Department of Public Health is shutting them down.

“The department is refusing to allow birth centers to operate in Alabama without having a hospital license, but at the same time, the department is making it impossible for any birth center to even apply for such a license,” said ACLU staff attorney Whitney White.

White says her organization is suing for a preliminary injunction to give the birthing centers more time to justify their services.

“Please allow us to tell you about midwifery. Please allow us to explain the value of midwifery in a state that is struggling. Allow us to show you what the evidence says and what we can do and how we can provide care,” said Dr. Stephanie Mitchell, Executive Director of Birth Sanctuary in Gainesville.

In August of last year, the public got a chance to give their thoughts on proposed birthing center regulations.

More than 2,500 signatures and dozens of midwives and representatives came to Montgomery to share their concerns.

A year later, they say their concerns still have not been addressed.

ADPH declined to release a statement until they review the lawsuit in its entirety.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Investigator tracked Lindsay as husband confronts her lover: Report
Some viewers in the Dothan and Panama City areas could miss marquee college football matchups...
Viewers could be shut out of football games
Jordan Andrew Thomas, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, escaped from Staton...
Convicted murderer escapes from Staton Prison in Elmore
Swearing in ceremony for Gov. Kay Ivey’s Inauguration Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Montgomery,...
WATCH: Governor Ivey’s broadband announcement in Dothan
The first punch is thrown in what became a brawl along the Montgomery riverfront Saturday...
Montgomery police, mayor give update on Riverfront brawl

Latest News

Troy Staley has been fired from his position, Elba Mayor Tom Maddox and City Clerk Sally Bane...
Elba police chief fired, city leadership confirms
Governor Kay Ivey announced in the Circle City this morning funding that will go a long way in...
Governor in Dothan: Broadband service nears for all of Alabama
A copy of the book “And Tango Makes Three” is photographed on a bookstore shelf in Chicago,...
Shakespeare and penguin book get caught in Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ laws
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Samson Tigers
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Samson Tigers