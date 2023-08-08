Wiregrass Gives Back
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Slocomb Redtops

The Slocomb Redtops are looking to have a better season after finishing with an even record last year.
By Riley Jordan
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Last season, the Redtops moved up to Class 4A, battling against bigger and tougher competition.

Last season, the Redtops moved up to Class 4A, battling against bigger and tougher competition.

Head Coach, Paul McLean, said his team has graduated a large senior class and is looking to find leadership in his hardworking team.

One key leadership role this upcoming season will be from returning quarterback, Cade Birge.

