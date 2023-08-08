Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Slocomb Redtops

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - The Slocomb Redtops are looking to have a better season after finishing with an even record last year.

Last season, the Redtops moved up to Class 4A, battling against bigger and tougher competition.

Head Coach, Paul McLean, said his team has graduated a large senior class and is looking to find leadership in his hardworking team.

One key leadership role this upcoming season will be from returning quarterback, Cade Birge.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.