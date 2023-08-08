Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Samson Tigers

SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) - The Samson Tigers are a young, small, hard working team. The program has not won a region title since the 90′s but will take every step each year to get it done.

Last year, the Tigers made a difficult jump in classification and struggled in 2A football as they finished the season with a 1-9 record. As the 2023 season approaches, head coach Jason Wambles, believes his team will be stronger competitors.

A large portion of the team’s offensive and defensive line is returning, and Wambles believes they will lead the skill position players to a successful season and playoff run.

“We’re going to be physical and well coached and we’re going to be young, but we have about 40 guys out this year. We’ve been waiting on that group to get up since junior high and they are finally going to be ninth and tenth graders”. said Wambles

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.