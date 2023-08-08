Wiregrass Gives Back
Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Geneva Panthers

By Briana Jones
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva Panthers have been hard at work this off-season hoping it all pays off in the fall. First year head coach Jamel Harris has brought in change this year as he hopes to create a successful football culture.

He said, “We’ve had a really good summer, changed the way we are doing things in the weight room, trying to get them a little stronger quicker, but our strength is, we are Geneva. These kids, they grew up kindergarten through twelfth grade together and this real close knit community has came a long way together. We’ll go fight. We’ll go play”.

The Panthers finished last season 4-6 and finished sixth in Class 4A Region 2.

