Wiregrass Two-a-Days: Geneva County Bulldogs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Geneva County Bulldogs are looking to improve this year after they feel the 2022 season did not go as planned.

Last year the Bulldogs went three and seven, but their record did not tell the full story.

The Bulldogs lost four of their seven losses by a margin of eight or fewer points.

Second-year Head Coach for the Bulldogs, Josh Thompson, believes once the mental errors and mistakes are eliminated, his team will be contenders this upcoming season.

