Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Barbour County Jaguars

The Barbour County Jaguars are ready to turn last year's season into a thing of the past and starting with a positive outlook on the 2023 season.
By Briana Jones
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Barbour County, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s a make or break season for the Barbour County Jaguars. The team wants to change the narrative of only being a basketball school.

First year head coach Derrick Levett joins the program from rival Bullock County High School. He says he took the job when he learned the Jaguars had not won a game since 2021 when they faced Stewart County.

The team would win 6-0 in the preseason matchup.

Levett said, “I tell everybody, before long, Barbour County football will open up some eyes. When you hear of Barbour County, you think of basketball, that’s all you hear. To be able to come in turn around the program, before long, everybody will start hearing about Barbour County football”.

The Jaguars open their season against Calhoun on September 1.

