Wiregrass Gives Back
Silent Heroes Of The Wiregrass
Proud to be a Farmer
Wiregrass Wonders
4 Your Health
Community Calendar

Water leak causes emergency road closure

According to the city of Dothan, the 800 block of South Oates is closed due to a water leak.
According to the city of Dothan, the 800 block of South Oates is closed due to a water leak.(MGN)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the city of Dothan, the 800 block of South Oates is closed due to a water leak.

All truck traffic will be rerouted to Main/Oates and Oates/Cottonwood.

The closure will last until the end of the day or until the utility work is completed.

Drivers are requested to exercise caution when traveling in this area.

For additional information, please contact Noah Murphy, Traffic Engineer, at 334-615-4477

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lindsay Shiver (Left) charged with plot to kill estranged husband Robert Shiver (Right) but the...
Investigator tracked Lindsay as husband confronts her lover: Report
Some viewers in the Dothan and Panama City areas could miss marquee college football matchups...
Viewers could be shut out of football games
Jordan Andrew Thomas, a convicted murderer serving a life sentence, escaped from Staton...
Convicted murderer escapes from Staton Prison in Elmore
Coroner id’s three Dale County wreck victims
Coroner id’s three Dale County wreck victims
Herbert Slater booking photo
D.A. on sex fugitive’s arrest: He is where he belongs

Latest News

Unmanaged stress can lead to mental health problems in teens.
Stressors to look out for in students going back to school
Be sure to schedule a checkup with a dermalogist annually.
Skin cancer on the rise nationwide
Lowery thanks Troop 9750 for their Sensory Kits.
Girl Scouts gift teachers with needed sensory kits
FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center in Auburn Hills,...
US investigating power-assisted steering failure complaints in older Ram pickup trucks