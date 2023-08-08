Water leak causes emergency road closure

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the city of Dothan, the 800 block of South Oates is closed due to a water leak.

All truck traffic will be rerouted to Main/Oates and Oates/Cottonwood.

The closure will last until the end of the day or until the utility work is completed.

Drivers are requested to exercise caution when traveling in this area.

For additional information, please contact Noah Murphy, Traffic Engineer, at 334-615-4477

