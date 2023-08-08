Stressors to look out for in students going back to school

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) -

Going back to school can be an exciting time for students, but it can also be stressful.

Laura Bruce, the Mental Health Services Coordinator for Ozark City Schools said school work and pressure to fit in are the most common stressors for teens transitioning from middle to high school. She said that when stress goes unmanaged, it can lead to deeper issues like anxiety or depression.

According to the United Health Foundation, seven point eight percent of children and teens in Alabama are reported to have anxiety and two-point 6 percent have depression.

Bruce said that one of the telltale signs that a teen is struggling with mental health problems is isolation.

“If you see this all of a sudden, this child who has been active or very social, all of a sudden they go into isolation, ask if they are okay,” Bruce said. “I mean, we all have our days don’t get me wrong, but if you see it’s constant isolation, just kind of just check-in. Just taking the time to just check in as much as we can without being overbearing is always a great thing.”

Bruce said that one way to calm down when feeling anxious is to breathe in through your nose, hold it for four seconds and slowly breathe out. She said that this is an exercise that she practices when she gets overwhelmed.

When feeling depressed, she said to recognize that you are here to make a difference. She added to speak to a guidance counselor or seek therapy.

Bruce added that all the staff at Ozark City Schools had mental health first aid training. They keep their eyes peeled for changes in behavior or signs of stress to keep students what she calls “mentally healthy.”

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.