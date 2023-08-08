Southeast Health highlights importance of learning CPR

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Monday, the Southeast Health Foundation hosted a program for the community on how to help someone in need during cardiac arrest.

The CDC said in a recent survey that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, and one person dies every 33 seconds from cardiovascular disease.

That’s why during the Dothan Rotary meeting, they taught others what to do in these dire situations.

Richard Byrd, Dothan’s EMS training captain, showed the automated external defibrillator device which shocks the heart to restore its normal rhythm.

“It’s important to know CPR, every minute that goes by without chest compression or CPR being started on individuals in sudden cardiac arrest, their chance of survival goes down by one percent,” Byrd explained.

Byrd said he does not know yet when the next heart-safe safety class will be.

