Skin cancer on the rise nationwide

11 News spoke with a dermatologist who said skin cancer can happen to anybody.
Be sure to schedule a checkup with a dermalogist annually.(Newspath)
By Cailey Wright
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:04 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - According to the Alabama Department of Health, Melanoma cases increased by 20% in 2021 and dermatologist say this number is growing nationwide.

According to Dr. Jeffrey  Stricker  from The Dermatology Specialists Group in Dothan, skin cancer in general is going up anywhere between four percent and seven percent per year in North America.

He also said that one in five people will eventually develop skin cancer.

Frequently getting sunburns as a teen is a  common  reason for skin cancer for people in their 50s.

“One of the main one of the main signs or one of the main causes that we talked about is it’s even once severe sunburn for age 20 can make you more susceptible to developing the most common type of skin cancer called Basal Cell Carcinoma not only in your 50s but we’re even seeing it people in their 30s and 40s,” Stricker said.

He explained that many of his patients have a history of  repeated and intense sun exposure. For instance, many of them would work in the sun.

He recommends getting a checkup with a dermatologist annually and looking out for the following symptoms on screen now.

  • New spots on the skin
  • Pimples that are not healing
  • Small, curly papules
  • Scaly/ crusty spots
  • Mole that’s changing size, shape or color.

He says that is you see any of these changes to your skin, tell your doctor or visit a dermatologist.

