Pet of the Week: Radiant Rapunzel

Dothan City Animal shelter brings a new feline friend in search of their forever home as this week's Pet of the Week.
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Dothan City Animal shelter brings a new feline friend in search of their forever home as this week’s Pet of the Week.

Rapunzel is a 3-month-old, black and white, domestic long hair kitten.

According to the shelter, Rapunzel is a big love bug.

She has been spayed and is ready for her forever home.

If you are interested in learning more about Rapunzel, we encourage you to contact the Dothan Animal Shelter at (334) 615-4620 to set up a time to introduce yourself.

The shelter is located at 295 Jerry Drive and is open Monday-Friday from 8:00 A.M.-5:00 P.M.

You can also find some up-to-date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter by visiting the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

