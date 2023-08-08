Human Trafficking in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The second largest criminal enterprise in the world is happening closer than you may think. Shelby County District Attorney Matt Casey said human trafficking does occur in the area.

Atlanta to Birmingham is what law enforcement officials consider that the human trafficking superhighway.

Human trafficking is now a $32 billion a year criminal industry worldwide and many people have no idea how quickly its growing.

“It is everywhere,” Casey said.

Shelby County District Attorney Matt Casey said it’s the fastest growing illegal industry in the world and everyone needs to be more educated and aware.

“Many times are victims are children who have had a history of being abused or perhaps runaways,” Casey said.

One of the biggest myths is that human trafficking is just a female issue. While 80% of victims are females about 20% are males.

“The average victim age is 11 to 15, and if you think about it that’s many times where our victims may be the most vulnerable, they look for victims that they can approach and groom,” Casey said.

Some signs of human trafficking victims include changes in their behavior, lying about who they are with and inconsistencies in their story.

“If they are identified and law enforcement is trying to find out who they are and what’s going on and their story changes,” Casey said. “A lot of the times victims are groomed, and they get to a point where they just think that’s the way it is and that’s how it’s supposed to be.”

DA Casey asks parents to be aware of the apps your kids are using and the people they’re talking to.

“It makes it more difficult for us to track them, they don’t have to do in person they can do it over the apps, so all of those things are things we need to be aware of and pay attention too,” Casey said.

The Shelby Co DA’s Office works with law enforcement to try to help identify and prosecute but they need the public help to combat this issue.

The Alabama human trafficking task force has more information about human trafficking warning signs. Call 1-888-373-7888 or visit enditalabama.org

