Hot Stretch Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
4Warn Weather(WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will drop for the next couple days, with the heat to continue. We’ll see high temperatures run above normal for the next week to 10 days, but a pattern change is in sight starting around August 20.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a few stray showers and thunderstorms. High near 96°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 77°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 98° 10%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 79° High: 96° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 97° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 97° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil. We are tracking a couple tropical waves in the Atlantic, but development is not expected.

Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast Monday, August 7, 2023