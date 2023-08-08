Hot Stretch Continues

SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will drop for the next couple days, with the heat to continue. We’ll see high temperatures run above normal for the next week to 10 days, but a pattern change is in sight starting around August 20.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a few stray showers and thunderstorms. High near 96°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 77°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 98° 10%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 79° High: 96° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 97° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 97° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.

TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil. We are tracking a couple tropical waves in the Atlantic, but development is not expected.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @dugger_weather

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Ryan Dugger

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.