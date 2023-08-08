Hot Stretch Continues
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center
SYNOPSIS – Rain chances will drop for the next couple days, with the heat to continue. We’ll see high temperatures run above normal for the next week to 10 days, but a pattern change is in sight starting around August 20.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy Low near 73°. Winds light & variable.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, a few stray showers and thunderstorms. High near 96°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 77°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED
THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 77° High: 98° 10%
FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 79° High: 96° 40%
SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 96° 30%
SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 97° 30%
MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 77° High: 97° 30%
TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 78° High: 96° 30%
COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 5-10 kts. Seas offshore 1 foot or less.
TROPICAL UPDATE – The tropics are tranquil. We are tracking a couple tropical waves in the Atlantic, but development is not expected.
