Girl Scouts gift teachers with needed sensory kits

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One Wiregrass Girl Scout troop is working to help special education classrooms with important tools.

Julia Lowery, a teacher for the Autism Unit at Selma Street Elementary, said she and her students exist in their own little world.

“I think a lot of the time being a self-contained unit, you feel so isolated,” Lowery said. “You say all the time “We’re on our own island.”

Lily Marie Potts, a girl scout for troop 9750, knows the feeling. She has two brothers with autism.

“A lot of places we go, it’s just hard to find stuff for them to do in their situations,” Potts said about her family. “So, I thought maybe it would be easier if we put together a couple of things to help with that and get them out.”

The Girl Scouts put together sensory kits that help students focus. Lowery said these kits only last a semester of rough play.

“Some of the sensory things can become expensive,” Lowery said. “But you re looking at it running about 60 to 70 dollars per kit depending on what’s in the kit.”

Some of the items in the sensory kits the Girl Scouts made were items that Lowery needed, such as noise canceling headphones.

This semester, Lowery and other teachers would be allotted a stiffen of $1,000, which is more than what they normally get. When their stiffen runs out, teachers tend to pay for classroom expenses out of pocket.

When students and teachers in the Autism Unit feel isolated, these sensory kits will remind them that they are not alone.

“Just having them think about us and choose us out of all the things that could have been chosen makes us feel seen because a lot of times we don’t feel seen,” Lowery explained.

The Girl Scouts knew they were doing something helpful for students and teachers, but they did not realize how huge of an impact they were really making.

“There have been several times throughout today have been super emotional and just kind of sit back because everybody has just been so appreciative,” Amanda Barron, a Co-leader for Troop 9750, said. “And the girls have really seen what a difference they’re making. Just in that one classroom, and if we could take that from classroom to classroom then where else could they possibly take it?”

The Girl Scouts made 24 sensory kits and eight sensory boards for their project. These kits are not limited to Dothan City Schools.

They plan to give kits to different EMS units and other classrooms in the Wiregrass area.

