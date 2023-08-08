Wiregrass Gives Back
Elba’s Henderson narrows down school list to 10

Henderson dropped his Top 10 list in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.
By Ty Storey
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - Elba junior running back Alvin Henderson is getting a clearer picture of the locations he could see himself playing at when he steps up to the collegiate level.

Henderson, a listed four-star recruit who currently ranks in at 56th on ESPN’s 2025 Junior 300 list and 165th on 247Sports’s Class of 2025 list, dropped his Top 10 list in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

Half of Henderson’s list features SEC destinations, with the Crimson Tide of Alabama making the cut alongside the Auburn Tigers, back-to-back defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs, Arkansas Razorbacks and Tennessee Volunteers. The Tigers running back’s other choices feature ACC schools Florida State and Miami, current Big Ten school Penn State, and current Pac-12 and future Big Ten schools Oregon and USC.

Henderson, the winner of the 2022 WTVY Friday Night Football Player of the Year award, will look to build off a phenomenal sophomore campaign at the high school level which saw him rush for 2,636 yards on 197 with 47 rushing touchdowns, helping Elba to an undefeated 2022 regular season and the Class 1A-Region 2 championship.

