Elba police chief fired, city leadership confirms

Elba Mayor Tom Maddox confirmed that Harold LaTroy Staley (pictured) was terminated as police...
Elba Mayor Tom Maddox confirmed that Harold LaTroy Staley (pictured) was terminated as police chief and that the city council would begin discussions regarding the employment of a new chief on Monday, August 14.(City of Elba website)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Elba will soon be looking for a new head for their police department, as Police Chief Troy Staley has been officially fired from his position.

News4 reached out to Mayor Tom Maddox, who confirmed that Staley, who’s full name is Harold LaTroy Staley, was terminated and that the city council would begin discussions regarding the employment of a new chief on Monday, August 14.

While Mayor Maddox did not want to comment further on the firing, News4 also reached out to City Clerk Sally Bane, who stated that Maddox terminated Staley from his position on July 12. Staley was placed on administrative leave by the city a month prior on June 17, this coming after court records revealed an abuse protection request was made against him.

Bane went on to say that Staley requested a hearing before the city council to fight his firing. That hearing began during the regularly scheduled council meeting on July 24, and was continued in a special called meeting on August 4. Following that meeting, the city council voted to uphold Mayor Maddox’s decision to terminate Staley.

While Bane confirmed that the city does expect to open the position soon for applications, she said the posting for the position at this time is not listed on the agenda for August 14′s regularly scheduled council meeting.

As of August 8, Staley is still listed on the city of Elba’s website as police chief.

