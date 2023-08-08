Doctor fatally shot 4-month-old baby then herself, police say

Wiregrass Gives Back
By News 12 Westchester Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERS, N.Y. (News 12) - Investigators in New York are looking into an alleged murder-suicide involving a renowned doctor and her infant daughter.

State police investigators received a distressing call around 7 a.m. Saturday from a Somers home where 40-year-old Dr. Krystal Cascetta lived with her husband.

Cascetta, a renowned oncologist, fatally shot her 4-month-old daughter before taking her own life, according to the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Police say Cascetta’s husband was away at the time of the incident, but her parents were at the house when the shootings occurred.

“This is shocking. I don’t understand. Beautiful young woman, very petite, the sweetest lady. Her husband… was a very nice guy. He fussed over her,” said Cascetta’s next-door neighbor and friend, Hadaluz Carballo.

Cascetta was a leader in the fields of hematology and medical oncology with the Mount Sinai Health System. She worked as an active investigator of breast cancer clinical trials.

Mount Sinai Hospital released a statement expressing deep sorrow over the tragic loss and extending their heartfelt sympathies to Cascetta’s family, friends, colleagues and patients.

If you or someone you know is dealing with depression or thoughts of suicide, you are encouraged to call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Copyright 2023 News 12 Westchester via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

