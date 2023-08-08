Wiregrass Gives Back
DeMarcus Ware Day set for Troy football home opener

Ware becomes the first Troy player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, just the 16th from an Alabama high school or college and the first who played in the Sun Belt Conference.(Troy University Athletics)
By Briana Jones
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - Troy Football legend and now Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, DeMarcus Ware, is returning to Troy for the Trojans’ season opener against Stephen F. Austin.

To commemorate DeMarcus Ware Day at The Vet, all general admission tickets have been reduced to $9.40 in honor of his No. 94 jersey number (advanced sales only). Ware’s jerseys will be on sale at the Barnes & Noble Bookstore and he will be honored throughout the game as Troy highlights his playing career in college and in the NFL in celebration of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Ware became the first Troy player in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, just the 16th from an Alabama high school or college and the first who played in the Sun Belt Conference. A Super Bowl champion, nine-time Pro Bowler, four-time first-team All-Pro and member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, Ware ranks ninth in NFL history in career sacks with 138.5.

He tied the NFL record by leading the league in sacks twice and was a two-time Butkus Award winner. The Dallas Cowboys selected Ware with the 11th overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft, becoming the first-ever first round pick from Troy or the Sun Belt Conference.  

Ware was instrumental in Troy’s transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2001 and finished his Trojan career as the program’s all-time leader in tackles for loss with 55.5 in addition to totaling 27 sacks for a loss of 198 yards to rank among the all-time greats in Troy history.

Demarcus Ware sings the National Anthem at the Hall of Fame game in Canton, OH
Demarcus Ware sings the National Anthem at the Hall of Fame game in Canton, OH

“DeMarcus Ware is not only the most outstanding football player in Troy football history, he is also a patriot, a loyal Trojan, and a model alumnus. I am very proud of him,” said Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr., Chancellor. “His enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame was earned and reflects the best of Troy football. His acceptance speech was generous in his praise for his family and his alma mater. I encourage all Trojans to join us for the home opener as we honor DeMarcus, an outstanding American.”

