Dangerous Heat, Then Storms

SYNOPSIS - Uncomfortable heat and humidity returns today with feel-like temperatures as high as 113 through early afternoon. Strong storms will move in from the northwest with the potential for gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall. This system will move into the Wiregrass by early afternoon, exiting before sunset this evening. Scattered showers are still on tap for Wednesday but with less coverage expected. Temperatures stay hot in the middle 90s from now through the weekend.

TODAY - Hot, partly sunny, strong PM storms. High near 96°. Winds WSW 10-15 mph 70%

TONIGHT - Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds Light WSW 10%

TOMORROW - Partly sunny, scattered showers. High near 94°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 40%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, mostly dry. Low: 75° High: 96° 10%

FRI: Partly sunny, scattered showers. Low: 79° High: 96° 40%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 76° High: 96° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. Low: 76° High: 97° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 77° High: 97° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and storms. Low: 77° High: 96° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY- Moderate Chop On Coastal Lakes And Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 2 Feet

