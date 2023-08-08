Blogger posted sensitive police information to news website: Investigator

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan police officer testified on Tuesday that Jesse Taylor posted sensitive information he illegally obtained to a popular blog.

A judge will consider that testimony when deciding whether to revoke the former fire medic’s bond permanently.

However, it is not computer tampering that has kept him locked up since early June.

He was on bond for Fentanyl trafficking when officers charged him with illegally intercepting law enforcement data while he worked for Rickey Stokes News whose owner is not publicly implicated.

Houston County Circuit Judge Christopher K. Richardson revoked Taylor’s bond on the drug charges for which investigators arrested him after about 40 vials of fentanyl, a deadly drug, disappeared from the fire department.

Houston County Assistant District Attorney Michaela Pope told Richardson he should keep Taylor behind bars because he violated bail conditions.

However, attorney Derek Yarbrough argued that with years of public service, Taylor had not been convicted of a single crime.

At the same time he worked for RSN, Taylor contracted with the Houston County Emergency Management, which shares a building with 911 dispatchers, one who allegedly conspired with Taylor to obtain the messages intended for law enforcement.

That dispatcher, Amy Johnson Granberry, is on bond and, like Taylor, is charged with 12 counts of computer tampering.

After Taylor’s arrest, Houston County Emergency Management Agency Director Chris Judah resigned.

County Chairman Brandon Shoupe said he told Judah to step down because he had previously ordered Judah to dispose of Taylor’s services.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.