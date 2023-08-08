Ashford man involved in Florida highway fuel spill

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Tuesday morning crash, involving an Ashford man, resulted in hundreds of gallons of fuel to spill on a Florida highway.

The tractor/trailer type truck that was driven by a 47-year-old from Ashford was traveling southbound on State Road 286 in Florida.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Officers, the driver failed to stay in a single lane which caused the truck to cross the center line and run off the roadway toward the east shoulder. Upon entering the east shoulder, the truck continued southbound into the east shoulder ditch.

The front left of the truck then collided into several trees before coming to a stop in the ditch, facing south.

After the collision, the fuel tank the truck was transporting, overturned onto the driver side and suffered significant damage. This caused severe leakage from the fuel tank. At the time of the crash, the fuel tank lost an estimated 400 gallons of fuel.

All the appropriate agencies were notified and responded accordingly.

According to FHP Officers, the driver appeared to suffer minor injuries. The driver’s identity will remain unknown due to Florida laws.

The accident occurred around 7:30 a.m.

No more information is available surrounding the incident.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2023 WTVY. All rights reserved.