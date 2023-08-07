2023 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Lakeside

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Lakeside Chiefs are looking forward to this upcoming football season after a major additions during their offseason.

Over the summer, the Chiefs have more than doubled their roster, moving from 14 players to 31 players.

Head coach Buck McDonald believes his team can perform elite on both sides of the football with the added depth.

His goal is to lead his players to a state title due to their hard work and dedication on and off the field.

