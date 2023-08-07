Wiregrass Gives Back
Viewers could be shut out of football games

Some viewers in the Dothan and Panama City areas could miss marquee college football matchups...
Some viewers in the Dothan and Panama City areas could miss marquee college football matchups in the upcoming season. Among the first would be Florida State and LSU on September 3.(Source: Pexels)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Some viewers in the Dothan and Panama City areas could miss marquee college football matchups in the upcoming season. Among the first would be Florida State and LSU on September 3.

The reason is a standoff between DIRECTTV and Nexstar Media Group over retransmission fees. Unable to reach a renewal agreement, DIRECT pulled all Nexstar stations from its lineup on July 2.

Unless something is worked out, WDHN (Dothan), WMBB (Panama City), and other ABC affiliates that Nexstar owns won’t air on DIRECT the much-hyped Seminoles and Tigers on Labor Day weekend.

However, ABC stations aren’t the only affected because the Texas-based company also owns CBS, NBC, and Fox stations broadcasting football, including NFL, and other programming.

CBS’s prime Saturday afternoon Southeastern Conference matchups would disappear from affiliates in Mobile, Birmingham, Huntsville, and Columbus, GA., which serves the Eufaula market.

It is not just DIRECTV that is at odds with broadcasting conglomerates. Dish Network removed Cox Media Group’s stations in several markets last November, including some of the most populous, and they still have not returned.

Retransmission is what cable, satellite, and streaming services pay stations and networks for rights to their programming.

